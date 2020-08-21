Police conduct search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazar PS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The City police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar Police station and its adjoining areas on Friday, informed Police spokesman.

The operation was supervised by ASP Cantt besides the police, elite force and the law enforcing agencies participated in search operation.

During the operation, 129 houses, 42 tenants were searched while the data of 270 persons were collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) aimed to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime free, the spokesman added.