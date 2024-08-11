Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operation In Various City Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Police conduct search operation in various city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Police have launched search operation in Devi Datta, Dhoke Panah and adjoining areas of Jatali Police Station to maintain law and order here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, police checked over 30 houses, collected data of 15 tenants, 25 vehicles, 15 motorcycles and questioned 90 individuals during the search operation.

He informed that the search operation were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation, he said.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to protect the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to net hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

