UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Search Operations, 496 Suspects Questioned

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Police conduct search operations, 496 suspects questioned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of Waris Khan, R.A Bazaar, City, Sadiqabad, Patriata and Civil Lines.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations. A total of 168 houses, collected data of 100 tenants, 35 shops, 4 hotels and 496 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

