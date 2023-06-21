Police conduct search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan, Rawat, Kahuta, Chontra, Kalar Syedan and Dhamial police stations, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police, and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted search operations and inspected 290 houses, and 20 shops, besides checking 380 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, he added.