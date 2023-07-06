Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Areas

Published July 06, 2023

Police conduct search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in Transformer Chowk and Mohalla Shah Chan Chiragh in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad and Banni police stations, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted search operations and inspected 34 houses, 13 shops, five tenants besides checking 171persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, he added.

