Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police conduct search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in the jurisdiction of Chontra, Mandra, Kalar Syedan and Rawat police stations, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted search operations and inspected 116 houses, 20 shops, besides checking 197 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, he added.

