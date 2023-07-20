Police conduct search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in Bangash, Dhoke Matkal and Dhoke Banaras areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai, Rattaamral and Race Course police stations, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. � Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted search operations and inspected 60 houses, 34 shops, besides checking 80 tenants and 200 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, he added.