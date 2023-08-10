Police conduct search operations in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in Mumtaz City, Nara, Bauer, Thalian, Gawala Colony, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, Kahuta, Dhamial and Rawat Police Stations, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Faisal Saleem conducted search operations and inspected 147 houses, 72 shops, and 12 tenants besides checking 235 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, he added.