Police Conduct Search Operations In Shah Bagh, Syed Adda Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in Shah Bagh, Syed Adda and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan and Jalti Police Stations, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi conducted search operations and inspected 40 houses, 14 shops, and five hotels besides checking 120 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, he added.

