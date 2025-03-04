Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operations In Various Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Police conduct search operations in various areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police have conducted search operations in various areas of the district to keep a close watch on criminals and lawbreakers.

According to the Police spokesman, the search operation was carried out in the areas of Police Stations,Ratta Amral, City, Civil Lines, Race Course, Westridge,Taxila, Dhamial, Saddar Beroni, Chakri, Jatli and Kalar Syeda.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

During searching, the data of tenants, shops, junkyards and warehouses were checked.

