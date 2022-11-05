UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Search Operations To Ensure Law, Order

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Police conduct search operations to ensure law, order

Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Phagwadi Police Station, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, Kalar Syedan, Race Course and Jatli.

He informed a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 109 hotels, collected data of 48 tenants, 76 shops,17 hotels and 692 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Criminals Race

Recent Stories

381 rescuers from Baluchistan, KP, Sindh pass out

381 rescuers from Baluchistan, KP, Sindh pass out

36 seconds ago
 4,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

4,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

37 seconds ago
 4 drug dealers arrested during raid

4 drug dealers arrested during raid

39 seconds ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, 5 bikes recovered

Bike lifter gang busted, 5 bikes recovered

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister demands full Supreme Court commissi ..

Prime Minister demands full Supreme Court commission to investigate allegations ..

42 seconds ago
 US Envoy to UN to Travel to Albania, Poland From N ..

US Envoy to UN to Travel to Albania, Poland From November 6-9 to Discuss Aid to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.