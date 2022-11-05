Police conduct search operations to ensure law, order

Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Phagwadi Police Station, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, Kalar Syedan, Race Course and Jatli.

He informed a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 109 hotels, collected data of 48 tenants, 76 shops,17 hotels and 692 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.