Police Conduct Search Operations To Ensure Law & Order
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 08:58 PM
Police have conducted search operations in different areas in bid to maintain law and order on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have conducted search operations in different areas in bid to maintain law and order on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, the operations were carried out in the jurisdictions of Civil Lines, Taxila, Wah Saddar, Ratta Amral and Waris Khan police stations.
The local police, Elite Force, Lady Police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.
During the operation, Police searched 89 houses, 96 shopkeepers and over 200 individuals were questioned.
Divisional SPs said the purpose of the operations was to root out criminal elements, adding that the drive would continue under the National Action Plan.
Likewise, Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms along with ammunition during crackdown.
The crackdown was carried out in the jurisdictions of Ratta Amral, New Town, Sadiqabad and Kahuta police stations.
Cases have been registered against the detainees under relevant laws and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karac ..
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full ..
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas
PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jaf ..
Body found in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 20252 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full support2 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts2 minutes ago
-
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala26 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202426 minutes ago
-
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China26 minutes ago
-
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas26 minutes ago
-
PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jafar26 minutes ago
-
Body found in Lahore39 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for illegal hunting39 minutes ago
-
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of chairpersons39 minutes ago