Police Conduct Search Operations To Ensure Law & Order

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 08:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have conducted search operations in different areas in bid to maintain law and order on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the operations were carried out in the jurisdictions of Civil Lines, Taxila, Wah Saddar, Ratta Amral and Waris Khan police stations.

The local police, Elite Force, Lady Police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

During the operation, Police searched 89 houses, 96 shopkeepers and over 200 individuals were questioned.

Divisional SPs said the purpose of the operations was to root out criminal elements, adding that the drive would continue under the National Action Plan.

Likewise, Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms along with ammunition during crackdown.

The crackdown was carried out in the jurisdictions of Ratta Amral, New Town, Sadiqabad and Kahuta police stations.

Cases have been registered against the detainees under relevant laws and further investigations are underway.

