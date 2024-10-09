Police Conduct Search, Strike Operation In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Dera District Police on Wednesday conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Parova police station against criminal elements to ensure security in DI Khan.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, teams of Parova Police station conducted search and strike operation and snap checking.
Police team led by SHO Gul Sher Khan conducted checks on vehicles, motorbikes, and pedestrians, focusing on potential security threats and illegal activities in the region.
The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians. The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.
