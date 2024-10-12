Police conduct search, strike operation in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Dera District Police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of various police station against criminal elements to ensure security in DI Khan.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, various teams of police conducted search and strike operation and snap checking.

Police personnel conducted checks on vehicles, motorbikes, and pedestrians, focusing on potential security threats and illegal activities in the region.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

