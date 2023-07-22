Open Menu

Police Conduct Search & Strike Operation Near Sajikot Chinese Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Mangal Police Station Abbottabad Saturday carried out a search and strike operation in the vicinity of the Sajikot Chinese camp and checked more than 50 houses.

Following the directives of the District Police Officer(DPO) Omar Tariq, during the operation various law enforcement agencies actively participated while D.S.P. Mirpur Raja Mahboob and S.H.O. Mangal lead the operation.

The purpose of the operation was to ensure security and peace in the area around the Chinese camp in Sajikot. Elite forces, the BDS squad, canine unit, lady police, and district police were among the specialized units that participated in the operation.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region. The operation aimed to maintain law and order while enhancing security measures.

During the operation, approximately 50 houses were thoroughly checked and searched. The authorities remained committed to maintaining a vigilant stance to ensure the safety of the local community and the Chinese camp.

