Police conduct snap checking of vehicles

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :District Police on Wednesday conducted snap checking in different parts of the district. On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry police personnel carried out snap checking in different parts of city including Town, Gharib Abad, Mehran, Old Mirpur, Khan, Satelite Town, Mirwah, Dighri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Dengan Bhurgri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhudo, Mehmood Abad, Sindhri, Phulhadiyon, Dilbar Khan Mahar.

During snap checking people and vehicles were checked and fancy number plates and tinted glasses were also removed from vehicles.