Police conduct snap checking to maintain law & order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Iqbal Town police on Wednesday continued snap checking besides setting up pickets at hotspot areas and other important places.

SP Iqbal Town Ammara Sherazi said that all SDPOs and SHOs were performing duties in the field to check the record of suspects through latest technology and biometric machines.

She said that crackdown against tinted glasses, blue light and inappropriate registration plates was also continued in the division, adding that action was also being taken to arrest proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals and accused involved in other heinous crimes.

The SP said that stern action would be taken on violation of any rule or law.