Police Conduct Sweeping Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Police have conducted search operations in Cantt, Morgah, Taxila and adjoining areas in a bid to maintain law and order, said a police spokesman here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Cantt, Morgah, Taxila and adjoining areas in a bid to maintain law and order, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations conducted search operations and searched 45, inspected 43 shops, 2 hotels besides checking 87 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would continue, spokesman added.

