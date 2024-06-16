Police Conducted 289 Raids On Drug Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar said that in a single day, 289 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts in Lahore and throughout the province. As a result, 149 cases were registered and 152 accused arrested.
Drugs seized from the accused contain 74 kg charas, 6 kg heroin, 2 kg ice, and 3217 liters of alcohol. A Punjab police spokesman said that since February 26, during the ongoing anti-narcotics operations, police teams have conducted 31,322 raids across the province.
A total of 14,673 cases have been registered against those involved in drug trafficking, resulting in 15,309 arrests.
From the suspects, over 8,853 kg charas, more than 44 kg ice, 155 kg heroin, 267 kg opium, and 1,665,150 liter alcohol have been seized.
The IG has directed to increase intelligence-based operations to eradicate drugs throughout the province. He emphasized that smugglers, dealers, and suppliers involved in the supply chain should be brought to justice and given strict punishments. He also called for joint operations with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other departments.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Afnan poses confidence in country's economic stability5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for cutting his donkey's leg, private parts5 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Eid6 minutes ago
-
**EMBARGOED: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED BEFORE 23:59 TODAY** PM extends greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah o ..16 minutes ago
-
More than 1,700 cops to be deployed at Eid congregations25 minutes ago
-
ASPs directed to remain alert on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha25 minutes ago
-
KP minister ensures SOP compliance during his visit to Haripur and Ghazi cattle markets35 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif35 minutes ago
-
Punjab health ministers vow to maintain uninterrupted patient care55 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha in Kashmir with religious zeal, fervor tomorrow1 hour ago
-
LGH completes arrangements for treatment of patients on Eid days1 hour ago
-
Faithful prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago