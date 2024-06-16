Police conducted 289 raids on drug dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar said that in a single day, 289 raids were conducted on drug dealers' hideouts in Lahore and throughout the province. As a result, 149 cases were registered and 152 accused arrested.

Drugs seized from the accused contain 74 kg charas, 6 kg heroin, 2 kg ice, and 3217 liters of alcohol. A Punjab police spokesman said that since February 26, during the ongoing anti-narcotics operations, police teams have conducted 31,322 raids across the province.

A total of 14,673 cases have been registered against those involved in drug trafficking, resulting in 15,309 arrests.

From the suspects, over 8,853 kg charas, more than 44 kg ice, 155 kg heroin, 267 kg opium, and 1,665,150 liter alcohol have been seized.

The IG has directed to increase intelligence-based operations to eradicate drugs throughout the province. He emphasized that smugglers, dealers, and suppliers involved in the supply chain should be brought to justice and given strict punishments. He also called for joint operations with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other departments.