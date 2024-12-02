Open Menu

Police Conducted 4,875 Search Operations To Maintain Peace In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Lahore Police conducted a total of 4,875 search operations this year in an effort to maintain peace and security in the city. During these operations, over 144,000 homes, more than 82,000 tenants and approximately 368,000 individuals were checked.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman for Lahore Police on Monday, over 365,000 individuals were cleared after verification during the operations. Legal action had been taken against more than 2,600 people involved in criminal activities, he added. Furthermore, 662 wanted criminals were arrested, 411 cases had been registered for illegal arms and 302 for drug-related offenses.

The operations also included inspections of 384 hotels, 47 guest houses and 96 hostels. In addition, 55 bus terminals, 142 warehouses and factories, 11,546 shops and 68 mosques and religious schools were also checked.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that search and combing operations were ongoing to ensure peace in the city. He emphasised that supervisory officers should personally oversee these operations. He also assured that individuals involved in illegal activities would be apprehended and brought to justice.

