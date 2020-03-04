UrduPoint.com
Police Conducted 608 Search Operations During February

Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Police conducted 608 search operations during February

The Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 608 search operations at different places in the city during February 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) : The Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 608 search operations at different places in the city during February 2020.

The police checked 400 hotels, 28 guest houses, 46 hostels, nine educational institutions, 170 bus stands, three railway stations, 1,374 shops, eight factories, 22 madrasas and 16 churches. The police also checked documents of 12,047 houses, 4,430 rental agreements and 47,954 persons.

According to a police spokesman, police took action against 1,404 accused persons under National Action Plan for incomplete documentation.

Police registered nine cases of illegal weapons and arrested the accused whereas 12 FIRs [first information reports] were lodged in narcotics, 101 under the Rental Act, 17 proclaimed offenders and 1,234 accused were arrested in other crimes.

DIG Operations Wing Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said search and sweep operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the city and foiling nefarious designs of the enemy. There is dire need to remain high alert in the wake of the border situation.

Rai Babar Saeed said that the Lahore police were conducting search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with the security agencies and related departments.

