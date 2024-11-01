Open Menu

Police Conducted 90,566 Raids On Hideouts Of Drug Dealers This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug dealers this year

Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, anti-drug operations across the province have been significantly intensified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, anti-drug operations across the province have been significantly intensified.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a total of 90,566 raids have been conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts this year, resulting in the arrest of 49,119 accused involved in drug trafficking and the registration of 50,028 cases. Seized items include 30,234 kilograms of charas, 901 kilograms of heroin, 1,361 kilograms of opium, 387 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and over 1.217 million liters of liquor. Additionally, 1,269 individuals battling drug addiction have been admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

Spokesperson also shared that in Lahore alone, police conducted 8,298 raids on drug dens this year, resulting in 8,572 arrests and 8,297 cases filed. Confiscated substances included 6,308 kilograms of charas, 254 kilograms of heroin, 314 kilograms of opium, 159 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 57,705 liters of liquor.

The IGP has directed further acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, stressing that every individual involved in the drug supply chain must be apprehended and face severe penalties. He also instructed that search, sweep, and combing operations around educational institutions and hostels be conducted daily to eradicate the menace of drugs.

