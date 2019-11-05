Police conducted 936 search operations in October

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore police operations wing on Tuesday issued its monthly performance report regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace and law and order situation in the city.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police conducted 936 search operations at different places to maintain law and order in the city, 650 hotels, 111 guest houses, 15 hostels, 88 bus terminals, 376 shops and 166 churches. Five madrasas were checked and documents of 15,623 houses, 4,480 rentals and 46,822 persons were verified.

Ashfaq Khan said that police registered 222 FIRs under National Action Plan over incomplete documents. Three cases of drug-peddling, nine illegal weapons, two beggers and 106 of rental act were registered and other 23 accused were arrested.