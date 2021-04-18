SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The district police conducted flag march in City Circle and Sambarial Circle to maintain law and order situation.

According to details, the flag march in City Circle was led by DSP Mian Ehsanullah and the flag march in Sambarial Circle was led by DSP Sambarial Rizwan Manzoor.

Police said that the purpose of the flag march was to maintain law and order and the district police was working day and night to ensure security during Ramazan.

All the SHOs of City Circle and Sambrial Circle participated in the flag march.