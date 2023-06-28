Open Menu

Police Conducted Flag March

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Police conducted Flag March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Police conducted a Flag March, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, on Wednesday with an aim to provide a sense of security among citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The flag march was led by SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi while senior officers, SHOs, traffic police officials, Dolphin Squad and District Police participated.

Flag March started from Police Lines Headquarters and passed through Amaar Chowk, Chauhan Chowk, Rawal Road, Haji Chowk, Transformer Chowk, Chah Sultan Road, Glass Factory Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, New Mohallah, Alam Khan Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Imambargah Chowk, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall Road, Rahmanabad, Chandni Chowk, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh Chowk, Marir Chowk, Qasim Market, Charing Cross, Chauhar Chowk, Mall Road, Imambargah Qasir Sajjad Road, Dhok Syedan, Kalma Chowk and ended at starting point.

CPO said safety of citizens' lives and property was the first priority for which all measures are being taken, fool-proof security arrangements were being ensured on the occasion, he added.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Bani Bagh March Market Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

56 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

6 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

6 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

6 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

7 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

8 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan