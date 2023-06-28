Police conducted Flag March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Police conducted a Flag March, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, on Wednesday with an aim to provide a sense of security among citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The flag march was led by SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi while senior officers, SHOs, traffic police officials, Dolphin Squad and District Police participated.

Flag March started from Police Lines Headquarters and passed through Amaar Chowk, Chauhan Chowk, Rawal Road, Haji Chowk, Transformer Chowk, Chah Sultan Road, Glass Factory Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, New Mohallah, Alam Khan Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Imambargah Chowk, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall Road, Rahmanabad, Chandni Chowk, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh Chowk, Marir Chowk, Qasim Market, Charing Cross, Chauhar Chowk, Mall Road, Imambargah Qasir Sajjad Road, Dhok Syedan, Kalma Chowk and ended at starting point.

CPO said safety of citizens' lives and property was the first priority for which all measures are being taken, fool-proof security arrangements were being ensured on the occasion, he added.