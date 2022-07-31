Police conducted flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Sunday conducted a flag march to maintain peace in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

SSP operations, SP Headquarters Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs along with District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Squad participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march was to exhibit law and order and to promote, harmony and unity.

The flag march started from Rawalpindi Police Lines and passed through various routes of the city and ended at the same point.

The Implementation of law and order and code of conduct would be ensured during Muharram, City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, the law would take action on violation.

CPO urged the ulema to cooperate with the police and administration in ensuring law and order and Rawalpindi Police would use all resources to ensure for foolproof security during Muharram, he added.