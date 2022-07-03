Police conducted joint operation in Sadiqabad, Saddar Barooni areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a joint search operations in Sadiqabad, Saddar Barooni and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police conducted search operations in and around these areas.

A total of 131 houses, 15 shops were searched and data of 21 tenants collected and 294 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.