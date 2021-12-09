UrduPoint.com

Police Conducted Raid At Sheesha Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police conducted raid at Sheesha center

Police raided at a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the New Town area and arrested one accused besides recovering smoking items from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police raided at a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the New Town area and arrested one accused besides recovering smoking items from his possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, New Town Police carried out an operation and arrested accused namely Muhammad Ali.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from his possession.

Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

It worth to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

13 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

13 minutes ago
 Shafqat meet Education Minister Maldives in Cairo

Shafqat meet Education Minister Maldives in Cairo

10 seconds ago
 Sacrifices by armed forces make country's defence ..

Sacrifices by armed forces make country's defence impregnable: Sheikh Rashid

11 seconds ago
 Senator Ali Zafar calls on Sri Lankan High Commiss ..

Senator Ali Zafar calls on Sri Lankan High Commissioner for condolences to berea ..

13 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.