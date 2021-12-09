Police conducted raid at Sheesha center

Police raided at a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the New Town area and arrested one accused besides recovering smoking items from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police raided at a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the New Town area and arrested one accused besides recovering smoking items from his possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, New Town Police carried out an operation and arrested accused namely Muhammad Ali.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from his possession.

Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

It worth to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.