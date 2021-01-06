Police conducted search operation for maintaining law & order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Tali Mohri, Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations. During the operation, the police searched 68 houses, 10 shops and interrogated 30 tenants.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime free, the spokesman added.