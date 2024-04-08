Police Conducted Search Operation In Cantt Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid MehmoodHamdani, police have launched a search operation in Cantonment and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.
He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Cantt police conducted search operation in Mithukhan and its surroundings.
During the search operation, a total 25 shops were searched and 65 suspects were questioned. The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
