UrduPoint.com

Police Conducted Search Operation In Chakri, 24 Held In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 held in Rawalpindi

Police have conducted a major search operation in the Chakri area and arrested 24 suspects and confiscated a large number of arms and ammunition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have conducted a major search operation in the Chakri area and arrested 24 suspects and confiscated a large number of arms and ammunition.

The special elite commando teams headed by SP, SDPO Saddar participated in the search operation, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

According to the details, some 24 suspects were arrested and one was killed and another injured during a raid in the area of Chakri.

The illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said the purpose of the search operation was to take action against the criminal elements and illegal weapons, the land mafia and those who jeopardize human lives.

"The supremacy of the law will be ensured and the crackdown against the land mafia and arms will continue throughout Rawalpindi including Chakri". The CPO congratulated SP and SDPO Saddar and the team for the excellent action.

Related Topics

Injured Police Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Arguments continue in LNG case

Arguments continue in LNG case

4 minutes ago
 EU planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green ..

EU planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green tech

4 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: ..

Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: Chairman Chief Minister Punjab ..

4 minutes ago
 No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: ..

No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu an ..

4 minutes ago
 Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 ..

Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison in Unrest Cas ..

8 minutes ago
 South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memo ..

South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memorial Wall in US - Authorities

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.