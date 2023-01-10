Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 held in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have conducted a major search operation in the Chakri area and arrested 24 suspects and confiscated a large number of arms and ammunition.

The special elite commando teams headed by SP, SDPO Saddar participated in the search operation, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

According to the details, some 24 suspects were arrested and one was killed and another injured during a raid in the area of Chakri.

The illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said the purpose of the search operation was to take action against the criminal elements and illegal weapons, the land mafia and those who jeopardize human lives.

"The supremacy of the law will be ensured and the crackdown against the land mafia and arms will continue throughout Rawalpindi including Chakri". The CPO congratulated SP and SDPO Saddar and the team for the excellent action.