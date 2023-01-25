UrduPoint.com

Police Conducted Search Operation In Chuntra, 3 Kalashnikovs And Bullets Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Police conducted search operation in Chuntra, 3 Kalashnikovs and bullets recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws during a search operation in Chuntra and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was conducted on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzaz Nadeem Bukhari.

During the search operation, nine suspects were arrested who were identified as Zeeshan, Usman, Akhlaq, Faisal, Zafaran, Naeem, Nasir, Habib and Rukhsar.

Police have recovered three Kalashnikovs and bullets from their possession.

SP Saddar Bilal Mahmood Suleri appreciated the performance of the police team and said that an effective crackdown against illegal arms holders will be continued.

He made it clear that the Qabza mafia will not be spared adding that strict action will be taken against such mafias without any discrimination.

He said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Saddar From

Recent Stories

LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summo ..

LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summons IGs Punjab, Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

39 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

1 hour ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.