Police conducted search operation in Chuntra, 3 Kalashnikovs and bullets recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws during a search operation in Chuntra and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was conducted on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzaz Nadeem Bukhari.

During the search operation, nine suspects were arrested who were identified as Zeeshan, Usman, Akhlaq, Faisal, Zafaran, Naeem, Nasir, Habib and Rukhsar.

Police have recovered three Kalashnikovs and bullets from their possession.

SP Saddar Bilal Mahmood Suleri appreciated the performance of the police team and said that an effective crackdown against illegal arms holders will be continued.

He made it clear that the Qabza mafia will not be spared adding that strict action will be taken against such mafias without any discrimination.

He said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.