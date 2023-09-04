Police conducted search operation in Civil Line areas

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched a search operation in Tahli Mohri Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched a search operation in Tahli Mohri Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station.

According to a police spokesman heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies' police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Talhi Mohri.

During the search operation, a total of 74 houses were searched, data of 21 tenants and 22 shops collected and 256 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.