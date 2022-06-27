UrduPoint.com

Police Conducted Search Operation In Dhamyal, Race Course Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a joint search operation in Dhamyal, Race Course and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Lalkurti. A total of 137 houses were searched and 4 tenants, 2 hotels and 343 suspects were questioned during the operation. According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

