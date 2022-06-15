UrduPoint.com

Police Conducted Search Operation In Different Areas,100 Suspects Questioned

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 10:54 PM

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in different areas in a bid to eliminate crime, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Airport Police conducted a search operation in and around Dhok Lalial, while Dhamyal Police carried out a search operation in and around Thalian.

A total of 65 houses and 04 shops and 100 suspects were questioned during the search operation.

He said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

More Stories From Pakistan

