Police conducted search operation in Gracy Lines adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer, (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday launched a search operation in Gracy Lines and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and ladies police along with officials of Airport police conducted search operations in and around Gracy Line.

During the search operation, a total of 67 houses were searched, collected data from 16 tenants, 08 shops, and a total of 241 were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.