Police conducted search operation in Magistrate Colony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Sadiqabad Police conducted a search operation in the Magistrate Colony and its surroundings here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of search operation carried out Sadiqabad police station.

A total of 53 houses and collected data of 34 tenant and 12 shops and 73 suspects were questioned during the search operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.