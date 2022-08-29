Police conducted search operation in Morgah area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Kohta Kalah in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Morgah police conducted search operation.

A total of 28 houses, 15 tenants, 11 shopkeepers and 30 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.