Police Conducted Search Operation In Munawar Colony

Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

Police conducted search operation in Munawar Colony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police conducted a search operation in Munawar Colony in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station here on Monday, police spokesman.said.

Search operation was carried out in Munawar Colony while Elite Force, Ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

During the search operation, 114 houses, 63 tenants were checked while 271 individuals were interrogated.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali said that the aim to conduct search operation was to root out criminals and implement the National Action Plan, search operations will continue to purge the society from anti-social elements.

