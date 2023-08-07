Open Menu

Police Conducted Search Operation In Naseerabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Police conducted search operation in Naseerabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have conducted a search operation in Naseerabad and adjoin areas here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Police carried out search operation in Dhoke Mustkeem whereas local police, lady police, elite force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

During the search operation, 71 houses were searched, collected date of 27 tenants, 25 shops and a total of 272 people were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to nab criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Law And Order Criminals

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

1 minute ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

31 minutes ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

31 minutes ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

39 minutes ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

46 minutes ago
UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan