Police conducted search operation in Thilian, Dhamyal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The police, on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, launched a search operation in Thilian and surrounding areas in jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Dhamyal Police carried out a search operation in and around Thilian.

A total of 43 houses and 08 tenants and 45 persons were questioned during the search operation.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order, he added.