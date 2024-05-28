Police conducted search operations in bid to maintain law & order

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Saddar Barooni, Kalar Syedan and Race Course and adjoining areas to ensure law and order, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations conducted search operations and inspected 52 houses, collected data of 06 tenants, 18 shops, besides checking 121 persons.

The supremacy of the law would be ensured and the crackdown against the lawbreakers would be continued, SSP Operations said.