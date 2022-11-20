Police conducted search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have conducted search operations in different areas to maintain law and order here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the operations were carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Sadiqabad, City, Naseerabad, and Bani.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 71 houses, collected data of 36 tenants, 12 shops, and 225 suspects were questioned during the operations.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.