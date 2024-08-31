Open Menu

Police Conducted Search Operations To Maintain Law & Order

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in various areas on Saturday to maintain law and order, according to a police spokesman. The operations, which took place in Westridge, Kalar Syedan, Chuntra, and Mandra, were carried out on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Senior police officers, along with police personnel, including women officers, participated in the operations.

During the searches, the police checked 55 houses, 59 shops, 17 tenants, and 126 individuals.

The police spokesman stated that the force is fully prepared to protect the lives and property of the public.

The ongoing combing and search operations aim to identify and apprehend suspects and hardcore criminals.

He emphasized that the police are vigilant and committed to maintaining law and order in Rawalpindi.

