Police Conducted Search Operations To Maintain Law & Order
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in various areas on Saturday to maintain law and order, according to a police spokesman. The operations, which took place in Westridge, Kalar Syedan, Chuntra, and Mandra, were carried out on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
Senior police officers, along with police personnel, including women officers, participated in the operations.
During the searches, the police checked 55 houses, 59 shops, 17 tenants, and 126 individuals.
The police spokesman stated that the force is fully prepared to protect the lives and property of the public.
The ongoing combing and search operations aim to identify and apprehend suspects and hardcore criminals.
He emphasized that the police are vigilant and committed to maintaining law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police arrest accused involved in murder case6 minutes ago
-
Govt decided 50 percent public sector trade through Gawadar port: Qaiser Shaikh6 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conducted 2,774 search & combating operations this year6 minutes ago
-
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges11 minutes ago
-
Literacy Day to be observed on Sept 916 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti instructs to simplify procedure for reimbursement of medical expenses16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs25 minutes ago
-
CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city26 minutes ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan26 minutes ago
-
37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme26 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur26 minutes ago