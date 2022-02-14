UrduPoint.com

Police Conducting Operations To Arrest All Accused Of Khanewal Tragedy: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Police conducting operations to arrest all accused of Khanewal tragedy: IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that police teams were conducting operations to arrest all the accused involved in Khanewal tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that police teams were conducting operations to arrest all the accused involved in Khanewal tragedy.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that investigation into all aspects of the incident was underway and the ruthless accused would be punished.

A spokesperson of Punjab police said that further arrests were being made by Punjab Police in the tragic incident that took place in Mian Channu, Khanewal. The six newly arrested accused included Sadabahar, Matlob, Rafaqat, Ansar Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz, Ansar Hussain son of Sadiq and Muhammad Shafiq.

He said that a total of 102 suspects had been arrested by the police so far while the process of arresting and identifying more accused was underway with the help of available footage and evidence.

Raids had been carried out while at the same time a covert operation was underway to arrest more accused, he added.

He said that all the miscreants who took the law into their own hands would be brought to book as soon as possible and severe punishment would be awarded so that such a tragedy would not happen again.

