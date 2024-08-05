Police conducts 259 raids, arrests 125 drug dealers during 24 hours

Punjab Police on Monday conducted a rigorous crackdown against drug traffickers in all districts of Punjab and arrested 125 suspects in 259 raids as well as registered 124 cases against the drug dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Police on Monday conducted a rigorous crackdown against drug traffickers in all districts of Punjab and arrested 125 suspects in 259 raids as well as registered 124 cases against the drug dealers.

According to details, in a single day police while conducting raids confiscated 54 kilograms of charas, one kilogram of heroin, and 1,349-litres liquor.

The IGP said that during the special campaign that began on February 26, police teams conducted over 41,000 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across Punjab.

A total of 19,068 cases were registered and 19,596 suspects were arrested besides recovering 11,610 kilograms of cannabis, 63 kilograms of ice, 216 kilograms of heroin, 294 kilograms of opium and over 1.

7 million liters of liquor.

Dr Anwar directed RPOs and DPOs to intensify intelligence-based operations against drug dealers and smugglers. He emphasised the need for accelerated actions against habitual criminals, hot-spot areas, and online drug trafficking. The IGP instructed that search and combing operations in and around educational institutions be maintained regularly.