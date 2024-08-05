Police Conducts 259 Raids, Arrests 125 Drug Dealers During 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Punjab Police on Monday conducted a rigorous crackdown against drug traffickers in all districts of Punjab and arrested 125 suspects in 259 raids as well as registered 124 cases against the drug dealers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Police on Monday conducted a rigorous crackdown against drug traffickers in all districts of Punjab and arrested 125 suspects in 259 raids as well as registered 124 cases against the drug dealers.
According to details, in a single day police while conducting raids confiscated 54 kilograms of charas, one kilogram of heroin, and 1,349-litres liquor.
The IGP said that during the special campaign that began on February 26, police teams conducted over 41,000 raids on drug dealers' hideouts across Punjab.
A total of 19,068 cases were registered and 19,596 suspects were arrested besides recovering 11,610 kilograms of cannabis, 63 kilograms of ice, 216 kilograms of heroin, 294 kilograms of opium and over 1.
7 million liters of liquor.
Dr Anwar directed RPOs and DPOs to intensify intelligence-based operations against drug dealers and smugglers. He emphasised the need for accelerated actions against habitual criminals, hot-spot areas, and online drug trafficking. The IGP instructed that search and combing operations in and around educational institutions be maintained regularly.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident5 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago