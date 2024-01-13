Police Conducts Crackdown Against Anti-social Elements
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) On the special instructions of SP City Tayyab Jan, police is conducting continuous operations in interior city including Guldara Chowk and other adjoining areas and during operation two suspects involved in various crimes with having illegal weapons displayed were arrested on Saturday.
According to details, the arrested suspects are involved in illegal weapons, weapons display and other crimes and Police during operation, have recovered one Kalashnikov and one rifle from the them.
The police officials also confirmed that cases have been registered against the arrested alleged accused and investigation has been started from various angles.
SP City Tayyab Jan told the media men that the operation would continue against anti-social elements and no one would be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment in the city.
