Police Conducts Examination Of List A-1 For Promotions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police conducts examination of list A-1 for promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The List A-1 examination was carried out at the Police Line Headquarters to ensure promotion in police department on merit.

Under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.Akbar Nasir Khan, the examination was overseen by an examination board chaired by CPO Law and Order/Commandant Capital Police College, in the presence of principal Capital Police College and other officers.

Comprehensive security measures were put in place both inside and outside the examination venue to ensure its integrity.

All candidates were provided with a conducive seating environment. Prior to the start of the examination, DSP Capital Police College addressed the candidates and emphasized the importance of adhering to the rules, including surrendering any unauthorized materials, such as mobile phones, to the administration.

Strict legal actions will be taken against anyone found in violation of these regulations. The examination is being overseen by a dedicated board, led by CPO Law and Order/Commandant Capital Police College, ensuring transparency in all aspects of the process.

