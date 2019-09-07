UrduPoint.com
Police Conducts Flag March For Muharram Security

Sat 07th September 2019

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city.

The city police along with the contingents of Muhafaz squads, Elite Force squads and Dolphin Force conducted a flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram.

The flag march under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Syed Ali Akbar started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after marching on city roads including Muharram and Ashura processions.

Chief traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisal also participated in it.

According to a police spokesman, stringent security measures have been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

More Stories From Pakistan

