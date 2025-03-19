Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio. Police conducted flag marches in different areas of city here Wednesday to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramadan).

According to a police spokesman, the flag march was conducted in different areas of Hyderabad to ensure a sense of protection among people of Hyderabad and reiterate the pledge to remain alert for eliminating crime as well.