Open Menu

Police Conducts Flag March In Different Areas Of Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio. Police conducted flag marches in different areas of city here Wednesday to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramadan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio. Police conducted flag marches in different areas of city here Wednesday to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramadan).

According to a police spokesman, the flag march was conducted in different areas of Hyderabad to ensure a sense of protection among people of Hyderabad and reiterate the pledge to remain alert for eliminating crime as well.

Recent Stories

Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits ..

Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on four-day visit to Saudi Ara ..

3 minutes ago
 Government committed to protect, promote industri ..

Government committed to protect, promote industries: Haroon Akhtar

3 minutes ago
 Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Hosts Gender-Respon ..

Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Hosts Gender-Responsive-Budgeting Session at Isla ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to launch Universal Digital Paymen ..

KP Govt decides to launch Universal Digital Payment System

3 minutes ago
 Police conducts flag march in different areas of H ..

Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
40 shopkeepers fined for charging excessive prices

40 shopkeepers fined for charging excessive prices

43 seconds ago
 Russia, Ukraine swap 372 POWs: Russian defence min ..

Russia, Ukraine swap 372 POWs: Russian defence ministry

6 minutes ago
 EOBI earns 54 bln in first eight-month of current ..

EOBI earns 54 bln in first eight-month of current fiscal year

44 seconds ago
 RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

41 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge, gold hits high tracking glo ..

Stock markets diverge, gold hits high tracking global unrest

6 minutes ago
 Italy says six dead, 40 missing after migrant ship ..

Italy says six dead, 40 missing after migrant shipwreck

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan